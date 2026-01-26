Congressional Republicans Call for Hearings, Investigations as GOP Divided on ICE Shooting

Republicans have called for an investigation and hearings into federal agents’ tactics after the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Breitbart News’s Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol, wrote an analysis of the incident that the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents’ actions will likely fall within the agency’s policies:

The policy describes the tense situations that face officers and agents, saying, “the calculus of reasonableness embodies an allowance for the fact that law enforcement officers/agents are often forced to make split-second decisions — in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving — about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.”

Available videos circulating on social media show the chaos imposed on the agents by a crowd of agitators who use loud whistles not to protest but to impede. The deafening whistles, blown at point-blank range at the agent’s height, heighten the tension the agents normally face when conducting an enforcement operation against a suspect that may be armed and pose a danger to them.|

Republican lawmakers, in the aftermath of the shooting, have called for investigations and hearings.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who now faces a primary challenge from the Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), called the shooting and other events “incredibly disturbing” and called for a “full joint federal and state investigation.”

“The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth,” he wrote.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said on Sunday the shooting raises “serious questions within the administration about the adequacy of immigration-enforcement training and the instructions officers are given on carrying out their mission.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) wrote that “there must be a thorough and impartial investigation into yesterday’s Minneapolis shooting, which is the basic standard that law enforcement and the American people expect following any officer-involved shooting.”

Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) said that the border patrol agent’s “use of lethal force must be thoroughly and objectively investigated.”

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) wrote that “we need a full investigation into the tragedy in Minneapolis.”

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said that President Donald Trump should consider pulling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.

“If I were President Trump, I would almost think about, ‘OK, if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way and there’s a chance of losing more innocent lives, then maybe go to another city,’ Comer said on Sunday.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) wrote:

As we see an organized opposition to federal law enforcement in Minnesota, it is important to remember we need the facts to emerge. While emotions are no doubt high, a congressional hearing is a place where federal, state, and local community leaders can be heard. I believe Congress can conduct oversight and lead a facts-based discussion.

Trump on Sunday wrote on Truth Social that his border czar, Tom Homan, would go to Minnesota.

