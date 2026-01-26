Tim Walz’s Daughter Slams ICE as ‘Horrible Gestapo’: ‘Cannot Be Funded’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) daughter, Hope Walz, criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, labeling the agency as being a “horrible Gestapo” that “cannot be funded.”

In a TikTok video, Hope spoke about a recent Border Patrol agent-involved shooting, which left Alex Pretti, 37, dead. Hope expressed that she was feeling “profound sadness” and “a lot of anger.”

“ICE brutally beat and murdered, executed may be a better word, a resident of the Twin Cities,” Hope said. “A nurse at the Veterans Hospital — in broad daylight, and then they proceeded to lie about it.”

Walz continued to encourage people to call their senators and “tell them not to vote to fund ICE.”

“This horrible Gestapo, essentially, should not be funded, cannot be funded,” Hope added. “So, call your senators — call all the senators, and tell them not to fund ICE, because it is deplorable at this point.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that in a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained that Border Patrol agents had been “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault,” when the man — identified as Pretti, approached them “with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun”:

The statement says agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” While conducting the operation, a man approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.” Officers tried to disarm the man but he “violently resisted.”

NBC News reported that while DHS has stated that “an agent shot Pretti in self-defense after he violently resisted attempts to disarm him,” video footage from eyewitnesses “from various angles appear to contradict elements” of DHS’s “account of events”:

A DHS spokesperson reportedly confirmed to the outlet that “investigators are reviewing body-camera videos from immigration agents” during the recent shooting.

The shooting comes after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Good was accused of having “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE officers.