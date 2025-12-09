Twin brothers were arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to murder Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores, both American citizens, were arrested in Absecon, New Jersey, after the pair allegedly threatened to kill McLaughlin and said they would “shoot ICE on sight” in social media posts.

Emilio Roman-Flores is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores is charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement:

We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are not afraid of you. The extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists is leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. If you threaten our law enforcement or DHS officials, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. [Emphasis added]

The brothers remain in Absecon Police Department custody.

McLaughlin has been a public-facing spokeswoman for DHS, making appearances on cable news networks regularly as well as releasing statements on migrant crimes, ICE raids, and other law enforcement duties carried out by federal agents.

These arrests come after an illegal alien Latin Kings gang member was charged in October with soliciting the murder of Commander at Large of the United States Border Patrol Gregory Bovino by placing a $10,000 bounty on the chief’s head.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.