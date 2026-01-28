Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Exposed for Hypocritical Attack on Vice President Vance over Antisemitism

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) faced backlash for criticizing Vice President JD Vance over a social media post that omitted a specific reference to Jews — despite posting a nearly identical message himself on the same day.

Vice President Vance posted on X in recognition of the Holocaust:

Today we remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, the millions of stories of individual bravery and heroism, and one of the enduring lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history: that while humans create beautiful things and are full of compassion, we’re also capable of unspeakable brutality. And we promise never again to go down the darkest path.

His post included photographs of himself and second lady Usha Vance during a visit to the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site in Germany.

Gov. Shapiro also shared a message that day, writing:

This Holocaust Remembrance Day, we pause to reflect on a horrific chapter in human history — a period of incredible darkness for our world, consumed by hate and violence against millions of people on the basis of their faith, their background, and their beliefs. Today, perhaps more than ever before, we know how much work is still left to do. Amidst the rising antisemitism we’re seeing across this country, it’s on us to rededicate ourselves to combatting hate and violence wherever we see it — and to speak with moral clarity in its face.

Speaking to NBC News on this matter, Shapiro said:

Remember that the reason why we memorialize the Holocaust on this day, really, essentially, is to never forget. And the reason you want to never forget is so that we never live through that atrocity again. Part of never forgetting is making sure that the facts of what happened are recited, are remembered. The fact that JD Vance couldn’t bring himself to acknowledging that six million Jews were killed by Hitler and by the Nazis speaks volumes.

He further accused the vice president of aligning with extremist elements, adding:

It is not a surprise to me, however, given the way in which he has openly supported the AfD party, given the way he openly embraces neo-Nazis and neo-Nazi political parties, given the way in which he has offered comfort, really, to the antisemites on the right who are infecting the Republican Party. So it’s not a shock to me that he would omit that, but it’s a sad day that the vice president of the United States on Holocaust Awareness Day couldn’t address that.

The condemnation of Shapiro’s double standard was swift and widespread.

Jack Posobiec, host at Human Events, highlighted the inconsistency in a post to X:

Hi @JoshShapiroPA! Me again. I see you are attacking JD to NBC for not using the word “Jews” in his Holocaust post. You, yourself, did the same exact thing in your own tweet. You’re a total joke, Josh!

Townhall.com senior columnist Kurt Schlichter observed:

I note that, like VP @JDVance’s, the governor’s appropriate and heartfelt commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day does not mention Jews either. You would be an idiot to call Governor Shapiro an antisemite. You’re an idiot to call Vice President Vance an antisemite. But don’t worry – the people lying are not going to stop the Vice President from opposing antisemitism in all its forms.

Republican communications consultant Alex Pfeiffer also weighed in, noting a consistent pattern in Shapiro’s public comments:

Wow. Josh Shapiro must be really offended by his statements issued this year and last year, neither of which mentioned “Jews.”

Pfeiffer’s post referenced Shapiro’s April 2025 Yom HaShoah message, which similarly failed to include a discussion of Jews and instead focused on general themes of remembrance and inclusion.

The podcaster behind the Moderate Case stated in a direct rebuke of Shapiro’s phrasing:

Those “people” were Jews. They weren’t targeted on the basis of their faith, background, or beliefs. They were targeting because they were viewed as racially and inherently impure by Nazis. A belief that NOTHING could make them valuable or equal to others. And you’re Jewish?

Sam Markstein, National Political Director and spokesperson for the Republican Jewish Coalition, shared:

Thank you, Mr. Vice President. @VP @JDVance. And for all the knee-jerk reactors out there who love to make mountains out of literally everything, here’s the @IDF’s post for IHRD.

Markstein pointed to the official Holocaust remembrance post from the Israel Defense Forces, which read:

Today, we mark International Holocaust Day. We remember the 6 million victims murdered, honor the survivors, and carry the promise of never again.

A spokesperson for Vice President Vance told Breitbart News, “After he faced criticism for not mentioning Jews in his post on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Josh Shapiro desperately tried to shift blame to the Vice President. This is next level hypocritical deflection from Shapiro, a misguided plea for attention from a political lightweight.”