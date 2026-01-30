A Florida couple is suing an IVF clinic they allege mixed up embryos, resulting in the birth of a “non-Caucasian child” with no biological relation to the couple.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills allege in the lawsuit that Orlando-based IVF Life, Inc. and its lead endocrinologist, Dr. Milton McNichol, implanted someone else’s embryo in Score in April 2025, the New York Post reported.

The pair stored three embryos at the clinic in 2020 and had an embryo implanted five years later. The couple gave birth to a “beautiful, healthy female child” in December, according to the lawsuit filed January 22 in Orange County Circuit Court.

The couple said they quickly realized something was amiss because they are “Caucasian” and the baby “displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child,” the lawsuit reads, according to the report.

Genetic testing ultimately confirmed the child has no biological relationship to Score or Mills.

The couple’s attorney, John Scarola, said he sent a letter to the clinic on January 5 detailing the situation and requesting the unification of the baby “with her genetic parents,” and demanding to know what happened to their embryos.

The couple is also concerned another woman may have been implanted with their embryo, according to the report.

The lawsuit details that while the couple has formed “an intensely strong emotional bond” with the baby, they feel a legal and moral obligation to try to unite her with her biological parents.