In a sweeping nationwide crackdown that has stunned Western observers and rights groups alike, Iranian authorities have detained tens of thousands of civilians across the country in what has been described as a calculated effort to preempt renewed protests — a move that denies Washington a strategic pressure point it had anticipated activating by encouraging unrest.

Security forces — many in civilian clothing — have reportedly targeted regime critics, doctors, and even family members of former activists in late-night raids across Tehran and other cities — many with no known connection to protest activity.

Detainees are being held in undisclosed locations, including unofficial detention sites such as warehouses and makeshift holding centers, according to human rights monitors and Iranian officials.

The mass arrests cap weeks of harsh crackdowns that stifled nationwide protests amid government-imposed internet blackouts. At least 42,486 people have been arrested since the start of the protest wave, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Iranian officials confirmed thousands have been arrested in recent days and acknowledged that some are being held in unofficial facilities.

Doctors, lawyers, and families report a climate of intimidation, with medical staff warned against treating protesters, minors detained without charge, and relatives threatened into silence.

Reports have also emerged detailing that a two-day crackdown ordered by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier this month led to the deaths of as many as 36,500 Iranians — a toll that, if verified, would rank among the deadliest short-term mass killings in modern history.

According to accounts cited in the report, wounded civilians were executed inside hospitals, living victims were stuffed into body bags, and at least one surgeon described the aftermath as a “nightmare” beyond anything he had witnessed.

The brutal clampdown comes as tensions around the Islamic Republic reach a critical juncture — marked by intensifying international pressure, escalating U.S. warnings, and a major American military buildup across the region — amid growing signs that the regime’s hold on power may be entering its most precarious phase.

Meanwhile, President Trump is weighing targeted military strikes aimed at weakening Iran’s internal security forces and reigniting public unrest. Tehran, in turn, has issued warnings of direct retaliation.