A new survey conducted by Peak Insights finds Rep. Barry Moore leading the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Alabama in a testing scenario where voters are told that President Donald Trump has endorsed his candidacy.

The poll of 400 likely Republican primary voters, conducted January 28–29, 2026, with a margin of error of ±5%, found Moore with 33% support—15 points ahead of his nearest rival, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who polled at 18%. The next closest contender, Jared Hudson, received 11%, while over 30% of respondents remained undecided.

The main result reflects a hypothetical where pollsters explicitly told respondents that “President Trump has given Barry Moore his complete and total endorsement for U.S. Senate.” This information was introduced by the survey itself—suggesting that if Moore’s campaign successfully communicates the endorsement more broadly to the electorate, his lead could become reality.

According to the pollster, Moore leads in every media market and in each Congressional district across Alabama. Among self-identified “Conservative” Republicans—who make up 84% of the GOP electorate—Moore held 36% support. His numbers were even stronger among voters identifying with the “Trump-MAGA wing” of the party, where he registered 43% support compared to 17% for Marshall.

In a statement to Breitbart News following the release of the poll, Moore said, “I am grateful to have President Trump’s support and am proud to stand with him as we continue to fight for the America First agenda. The people of Alabama have long supported President Trump and it is an honor to have his endorsement.”

Moore, currently representing Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, formally launched his Senate campaign in August 2025. His bid for the seat opened up when incumbent Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced he would run for governor. Trump’s endorsement came on January 17, with the president praising Moore as an “America First Patriot” and citing his early support during Trump’s first presidential run. Trump also highlighted Moore’s legislative background, business experience, and alignment with key agenda items such as border security, election integrity, tax cuts, and energy independence.

He has also secured backing from Club for Growth PAC, which described him as “a battle-tested conservative champion,” and from Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), who called Moore “an America First warrior” and stated, “He is the best candidate to represent the people of Alabama.”

On The Alex Marlow Show on January 24, Moore remarked achieving the America First agenda would require ending the Senate filibuster to prevent Democrats from blocking key priorities. He called for moving Trump’s agenda forward by cutting wasteful spending, securing the border and elections, and ensuring, as he put it, that America becomes “a true city on a hill as Reagan described it.”