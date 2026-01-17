Trump Backs Barry Moore in Race for Alabama’s Open Senate Seat

When U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) announced he would seek Alabama’s open gubernatorial seat, it set in motion what was expected to be a wide-open race for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination.

However, late Saturday, President Donald Trump may have changed that with his endorsement of Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was backing the Alabama Republican lawmaker.

Congressman Barry Moore, an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning (he was the first Elected Official in the Country to Endorse me!), is running for the United States Senate in Alabama, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024, getting the highest vote in that great State’s history. A very successful Businessman, Civic Leader, and Highly Respected State Legislator prior to becoming a distinguished Congressman, Barry has dedicated his life to serving his Community. As your next Senator, Barry will continue to fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Barry Moore is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from Alabama — BARRY WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

“I am truly honored and thankful to receive the endorsement of President Donald Trump,” Moore said in a statement about the endorsement. “President Trump has always put America first, and I’m proud to have stood with him from the very beginning. With his support, I’m ready to get to work on day one. I’ll continue fighting for Alabama values, secure borders, a strong economy, and putting the President’s America First agenda into action. Thank you!”

In 2015, during his much-publicized rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL, Moore, then a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, became one of the first elected officials to endorse Trump’s first presidential bid.

Moore also received Club for Growth’s backing Saturday on the heels of the Trump endorsement.

Club for Growth PAC, which had played prominently for Moore in his 2020 and 2024 congressional races, called Moore “a battle-tested conservative champion.”

“Rep. Barry Moore is a battle-tested conservative champion who has fought tirelessly for Alabamians on Capitol Hill,” said Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh. “Moore is a staunch fiscal conservative, earning Club for Growth’s Defender of Economic Freedom Award every year he’s served in Congress, and an unwavering supporter of President Trump. Club for Growth PAC is proud to join President Trump in endorsing Rep. Moore in this race, and we look forward to him serving as the next U.S. Senator from Alabama.”

