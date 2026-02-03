In a stunning display of political sleight-of-hand, Virginia’s newly-elected Governor Abigail Spanberger and her Democratic majority in the legislature have wasted no time unveiling a radical agenda that prioritizes illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens.

Campaigning last fall as a moderate with bipartisan appeal, Spanberger promised pragmatism and unity. Yet, mere days into her term, she’s signed executive orders and backed bills that push the same far-left, anti-borders policies that have turned California into a cautionary tale of economic decline, soaring crime, and mass exodus.

These moves not only encourage illegal immigration but also pave the way for electoral interference, making voter fraud harder to detect and potentially compromising the integrity of Virginia’s elections. Consider Spanberger’s Executive Order 10, signed on her first day in office, which rescinds former Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 47.

Youngkin’s order had fostered cooperation between Virginia State Police, the Department of Corrections, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify and deport criminal aliens. By not requiring such collaboration, Spanberger has effectively turned Virginia into a sanctuary for dangerous individuals, diverting limited law enforcement resources away from public safety and toward protecting those who flout federal immigration laws.

Adding fuel to the fire is House Bill 1442, introduced by Delegate Alfonso Lopez, which would prohibit any enforcement of immigration laws near polling places or electoral board locations during elections.

On the surface, this might seem like a minor tweak to existing restrictions on activities near polls. But why prioritize shielding polling stations from ICE unless there’s an underlying goal to facilitate illegal aliens participating in the voting process? This bill creates a protective bubble that would embolden non-citizens to attempt voting, knowing federal agents can’t intervene nearby. It makes voter fraud exponentially harder to detect, as any suspicious activity could go unchallenged in real time.

The legislature isn’t stopping there. Other bills, like HB1440 and HB1441, seek to further restrict ICE operations in “sensitive locations” such as schools and hospitals, and prohibit local law enforcement from assisting federal agents without a judicial warrant.

New Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is doing his part, filing a motion to withdraw from an agreement his predecessor made with the U.S. Department of Justice to invalidate the Virginia Dream Act of 2020, which allows illegal aliens to receive in-state tuition. These policies don’t exist in a vacuum; they directly encourage illegal aliens to view Virginia as a destination where they can live, work, and potentially vote without fear of consequences for violating U.S. immigration law. By not requiring ICE cooperation, Spanberger ensures that criminal aliens aren’t deported, allowing them to remain in communities, prey on innocents and exploit weak election safeguards. Spanberger and her allies seem hell-bent on transforming Virginia into “California East,” replicating the very policies that have driven millions to flee the Golden State. California has long been a pioneer in sanctuary policies, offering driver’s licenses, in-state tuition, and even healthcare subsidies to illegal aliens—all while imposing crushing taxes and regulations that stifle growth. The result has been a mass exodus, with California leading the nation in net out-migration for six consecutive years. Those leaving cite skyrocketing housing costs, high taxes, crime, homelessness, pollution, and traffic as primary drivers. High taxes on income, sales, and property fund expansive social programs, but they also chase away businesses and high-earners, leading to job stagnation and economic inequality. Virginia’s trajectory is eerily similar. By embracing sanctuary measures and benefits for illegal aliens, Spanberger risks inflating costs for education, health care, and law enforcement—burdens that will fall on taxpayers already grappling with inflation. Just as California’s policies have led to a “failed blue state” model, with 24 percent of the nation’s homeless population and record homelessness spikes, Virginia should now prepare for a similar decline. The story of California, and now Virginia, should serve as cautionary tales to other states. Spanberger’s actions aren’t about humanity, but reshaping the state into a progressive hellhole that prioritizes non-citizens over families, safety, and electoral fairness. The emotional appeal for “compassionate” sanctuary laws is just snake oil that leads to misery for all.

Brian Lonergan is director of strategic communications and content at the Federation for American Immigration Reform in Washington, D.C., and co-host of the “No Border, No Country” podcast.