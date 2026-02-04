Trump Celebrates Anniversary of ‘Legendary Victory’ in Mexican-American War

President Donald Trump is marking the 178th anniversary of the Mexican-American War, a move that comes following alarming revelations in #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s latest book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

This week, the White House issued a presidential message marking the anniversary of the Mexican-American War, which saw Mexico cede California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming to the United States and recognize the annexation of Texas.

“Today marks the 178th anniversary of our Nation’s triumph in the Mexican-American War — a legendary victory that secured the American Southwest, reasserted American sovereignty, and expanded the promise of American independence across our majestic continent,” the presidential message reads:

Guided by the steadfast belief that our Nation was destined by divine providence to expand to the golden shores of the Pacific Ocean, following the bloody War of 1812, the United States was confidently advancing westward and boldly emerging as a continental superpower unlike anything the modern world had ever seen. The people of Texas declared independence from Mexico in 1836, and by the spring of 1846, they voted to join the United States — forcing a reckoning over unsettled border disputes. That April, Mexican forces launched an ambush along the Rio Grande, killing 11 and wounding 6 American troops. With the promise of Manifest Destiny beating in every American heart, President James K. Polk took swift action to defend our Nation’s security, our dignity, and our sovereign borders. In May of 1846, the United States declared war on Mexico, with two American titans — Generals Zachary Taylor and Winfield Scott — leading the charge. Despite being vastly outnumbered in battle, American forces consistently reigned victorious through their superior military strategy, modern military capabilities, and steadfast devotion to protecting the national interest. After a series of victories in the Mexican territories of California and New Mexico, in a triumphant victory for American sovereignty, the United States heroically captured the capital of Mexico City in September of 1847 — paving the way to the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on February 2, 1848, formally ceding 525,000 square miles of new land to the United States, representing 55 percent of pre-war territory.

Trump tied the Mexican-American War to his own victories in the last year, including eliminating most illegal immigration coming from Mexico at the southern border and, as a result, drastically cutting drug overdose deaths.

“I have spared no effort in defending our southern border against invasion, upholding the rule of law, and protecting our homeland from forces of evil, violence, and destruction,” Trump said, declaring:

My Administration is halting the flow of deadly drugs entering our country through Mexico, ending the invasion of illegal aliens along our southern border, and dismantling narco-terrorist networks all across the Western hemisphere. I have secured historic trade deals with El Salvador, Argentina, Ecuador, and Guatemala, allowing greater and more streamlined market access. We stopped a hostile foreign power from controlling the Panama Canal. We are reestablishing American maritime dominance. And we are aggressively pursuing an America First policy of peace through strength and will continue to reassert the Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine to ensure the Hemisphere remains safe, prosperous, and free. We will never waver in putting our people, our interests, and our country first. [Emphasis added] On this anniversary of one of our Nation’s earliest displays of military might — and particularly as we celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence — we honor the memory of the brave men who gave their lives in service to our Nation. One hundred and seventy-eight years later, their legacy lives on in our enduring strength, our commitment to sovereignty, and the unmatched power of the American spirit.

Former Mexican Ambassador Arturo Sarukhan has responded harshly to Trump.

“Never, in the recent annals of Mexico-US relations had we seen anything like this. This is not only spiking the ball in the end zone; it’s an in your face F… You,” Sarukhan wrote on X.

Trump’s marking the anniversary of the Mexican-American War comes as Schweizer’s latest book The Invisible Coup, has rattled Mexican officials with its reporting that Mexico has sought to sway American elections for decades.

Among other findings, Schweizer’s book details a plot by Mexico’s government to intervene in U.S. politics through its more than 50 consulates across the country.

“Mexico, working with its domestic allies, has staged successful mass protests,” Schweizer writes. “During the spring of 2007, hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets across America in multiple marches to defend illegal immigrants. They blocked roads, carrying Mexican, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, or Dominican flags.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.