Watch Live: Hearing on Somali Scammers and Fraud in Minnesota

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights holds a hearing on rampant fraud among the Somali community in Minnesota on Wednesday, February 4.

After rampant fraud was exposed in Minnesota, the Trump administration has taken measures to investigate and stem the tied of stolen taxpayer dollars, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins cutting off agency grants to the state and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) launching investigations into the Somali community.

House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer has also vowed to “get answers” about Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal wealth skyrocketing after she joined Congress.