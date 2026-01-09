Trump’s USCIS Launches Fraud Probe into Minnesota’s Somali Refugees

President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a historic investigation into refugee fraud among Minnesota’s massive Somali population, agency officials announced on Friday.

USCIS officials said the investigation, known as Operation PARRIS, is reviewing the cases of some 5,600 refugees, mainly from Somalia, in Minnesota, with background checks and a re-review of initial refugee claims.

Already, USCIS officials said they have found alleged refugee fraud and are referring such cases to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Minnesota is ground zero for the war on fraud,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said. “This operation in Minnesota demonstrates that the Trump administration will not stand idly by as the U.S. immigration system is weaponized by those seeking to defraud the American people. American citizens and the rule of law come first, always.”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, government officials have alleged that a decade of Somali migration to the United States was plagued with massive levels of fraud through the P-3 refugee program.

Retired ICE official Charles Thaddeus Fillinger published a 30-page brief in July 2018 regarding what he calls “the greatest refugee fraud crisis in modern times” and “possibly the biggest blunder in immigration history.”

“Thousands of fraudulent P-3 refugees (most using false identities) streamed into the United States for years before the suspension,” Fillinger wrote. “When 25 percent of the U.S. workforce was unemployed in the 1930s, it was called the ‘Great Depression.’ With near 100 percent fraud levels in the failed P-3 program, it is accurate to call it the greatest refugee fraud crisis in modern times.”

