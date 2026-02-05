President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Mark Teixeira, a former Major League Baseball player who spent 14 seasons with teams including the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, in the race for Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

Teixeira launched his campaign in August 2025 following Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek reelection. Roy is instead running for Texas attorney general. Since entering the race, Teixeira has emphasized a platform rooted in border security, energy independence, Second Amendment protections, and opposing “radical woke indoctrination.” A longtime Texas resident and lifelong conservative, Teixeira pledged to “defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty.”

On Wednesday, Trump announced his endorsement on Truth Social, calling Teixeira a “TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field.” He wrote:

Mark Teixeira is a former Major League Baseball STAR, and tremendous America First Candidate, who is running to represent the incredible people of Texas’ 21st Congressional District! I know Mark well, and he is a TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field! An MLB All-Star, Mark’s career was ‘loaded up’ with Accolades and WINS, including five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and a World Series Championship. Mark has a great wife, Leigh, and three beautiful children. In Congress, Mark will work hard to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Champion School Choice, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Mark Teixeira has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 21st Congressional District – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Teixeira responded to the announcement in a post on X, stating:

Had an excellent phone call with the President tonight. Thank you, Mr. President. I’m truly honored by your support, and excited to be part of the team. I’ll fight hard to make sure we keep America safe and prosperous. Our mission is clear and I’m ready to get to work.

The endorsement adds to Teixeira’s growing list of backers, which now includes over 85 endorsements from elected officials, public figures, and advocacy organizations. Those supporting his campaign include University of Kentucky swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, along with sitting members of Congress such as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), August Pfluger (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Brandon Gill (R-TX), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Roger Williams (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), and Craig Goldman (R-TX).