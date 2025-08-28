Mark Teixeira, a three-time All-Star and 2009 World Series winner with the New York Yankees, formally launched a bid for Congress on Thursday, declaring his campaign for Texas’s 21st Congressional District. His entry comes days after Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said he would not seek reelection in order to pursue the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general.

In his campaign statement, Teixeira pledged to fight for “Texas families, conservative principles, and the America First agenda.” He outlined his priorities would include border security, energy independence, protecting the Second Amendment, strengthening the military, and working to “end radical woke indoctrination.”

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Teixeira declared. “It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty.”

Teixeira began his Major League career with the Texas Rangers after being drafted fifth overall in 2001. Over 14 seasons, he earned five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and finished second in the 2009 American League MVP voting. He played for the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees before retiring in 2016.

After retiring, Teixeira and his family returned to Texas in 2021, where he became involved in business, education, and Christian charitable efforts. He has supported Gov. Greg Abbott and worked with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Teixeira is the first candidate to formally enter the Republican primary for the 21st District, though Bexar County Republican Party vice chair Kyle Sinclair and San Antonio City Councilor Marc Whyte have expressed interest in running.

Roy, who has represented the district since 2019, announced last week that he will campaign to succeed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) endorsed Roy in his bid, calling him “a battle-tested warrior” and “fierce defender of the Constitution.”

Teixeira, who grew up the son of a Navy veteran and a schoolteacher, noted his upbringing taught him discipline and service. He and his wife, Leigh, live in Central Texas with their three children and attend Austin Ridge Bible Church.

“Playing for the Texas Rangers and raising my family in the Lone Star State has been one of the greatest blessings of my life,” Teixeira remarked. “Now I’m ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation.”