Report: Immigrant Activists Want ‘Allies’ to Stop Using Anti-ICE Whistles

There is a reported feud going on between leftist groups when it comes to the use of whistles at anti-ICE protests and riots.

Messages in Signal chat rooms Fox News reviewed showed activists in immigrant groups do not want mostly white “allies” blowing whistles when they encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the outlet reported Saturday.

“Groups from Seattle to Montgomery County, MD, are telling mostly White ‘rapid responders’ to back off a dynamic described by activists as ‘White Savior,’ reminding them they are not cameo actors in an ‘action movie’ against ICE,” the article read.

Indeed, video footage posted online shows leftists blowing whistles in a Minneapolis neighborhood during an ICE operation. At one point, cars honk their horns in what was a quiet area.

“Minneapolis raid: ICE agents storm a house while the Signal-chat Rabid Responders stand outside blowing their dumb whistles like it’s a protest symphony. Blowing a whistle in 2025 is the new ‘wearing a face diaper alone in your car.’ Same energy: Peak moron signaling,” the X account Kim “Katie” USA wrote in the caption:

The Fox report referenced a post from the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN) that told social media users why it does not use whistles.

“It is not about being the loudest, the bravest, the most visible person on the scene or confronting immigration agents. It is a commitment to non-violence, discipline, and harm reduction, centering the well-being of the most vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities in Washington,” the post stated:

However, the Fox article noted Seattle-area groups said, “We believe in whistles” and claimed people wanted them used.

The outlet continued:

The dispute escalated when Snohomish County Indivisible in Washington state told followers this week it would follow the guidance and “pause distribution of whistle kits.” The local group is a chapter of the powerful national nonprofit, Indivisible, which has received $7.26 million from 2018 through 2023 from billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which is aligned with the Democratic Party.

More media shows evidence of leftists leaving whistles out for people to take and use when they encounter ICE officers performing legal immigration operations:

Meanwhile, a “dark money” expert said recently that anti-ICE rallies in Democrat-run Minnesota and in other states appear organic but are funded by leftist billionaires, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet also noted on Tuesday that “A number of highly organized and heavily funded groups are pushing anti-ICE protesters into wild confrontations with federal agents, so the groups can use the incidents for propaganda purposes and to secure greater power and even more funding.”