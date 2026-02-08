Americans “will die” before Iran is humiliated, warned Ali Ahmad Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder, who also insisted Israel would be “erased” if Muslim nations ever acquire the military capability to do so.

In remarks aired Wednesday on Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen TV and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Khomeini said the threat was conditional on Islamic nations acquiring the means to strike Israel.

During the interview, he claimed that Israel and its allies fully understand what he described as the underlying intentions of Muslim nations toward the Jewish state.

“The Israelis know full well that if a day comes when any Islamic nation is capable of firing missiles at Israel and striking Israel, and if they are capable of erasing Israel, they will do to Israel what Hamas did to it,” Khomeini said.

When pressed by the interviewer on whether he meant all Islamic nations, Khomeini responded unequivocally.

“All of them. Today we see that some countries in the region are not fulfilling their duty, saying that they are incapable of doing so,” he said. “Israel knows, America knows, and the leaders of the superpowers know that if a day comes when the Islamic countries are capable of bombing Israel, they will do it.”

The interviewer again sought clarification on whether he meant Gulf, Arab, and other Islamic countries, to which the revolutionary leader’s grandson replied, “All of the Muslim nations.”

Khomeini also emphasized defiance and confrontation, framing Iran’s posture as unyielding.

“We are not afraid of them at all, because we are steadfast and we are defending our rights and our country,” he said.

He is then seen issuing a direct threat aimed at the United States.

“We say to the Americans: you will die before you see us humiliated.”

Earlier this month, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened regional war and accused President Donald Trump of inciting violent protests during an online tirade marking the anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Iran will “put an end to the United States’ mischief,” he warned.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and growing international concern over Iran’s long-standing pursuit of advanced missile and nuclear capabilities, as well as its violent crackdowns on domestic protesters.

The comments are likely to draw renewed scrutiny as Iran continues to advance its missile programs and nuclear ambitions, which U.S. and Israeli officials have long warned pose a serious threat to the United States and its allies.

Last week, Iran escalated its pressure campaign ahead of U.S.–Iran nuclear talks by unveiling an underground “missile city” featuring a new ballistic missile it claims can reach Israel in 10 to 12 minutes, as IRGC-linked outlets simultaneously outlined a multi-stage war plan against the United States.

Iran’s escalating rhetoric comes as the United States and Israel signal heightened military readiness, underscored by recent confrontations involving Iranian drones and harassment of U.S. shipping.

President Trump and senior administration officials have warned that diplomacy is not Washington’s only option, while Israel has made clear any Iranian attack would trigger a severe response.

Together, Tehran’s missile displays and defiant messaging appear aimed at gaining leverage ahead of further talks.