Illegal Alien Gets a Year in Prison for Assaulting ICE Agents in Florida

An illegal alien has been sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting a pair of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Florida, Breitbart News has learned.

Fredy Aureliano Morales-Ramirez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, may spend a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to forcibly assaulting an ICE agent.

In August of last year, ICE agents attempted to arrest Morales-Ramirez, who had a final deportation order from a federal immigration judge, in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

Morales-Ramirez violently resisted arrest by grabbing an agent’s genitals, attempting to grab an agent’s handcuffs, and trying to choke an agent.

Local police ultimately helped ICE agents arrest Morales-Ramirez. The ICE agents sustained injuries as a result of the arrest.

“This illegal alien not only violated our laws by coming to our country illegally but then chose to violently assault our law enforcement including by grabbing an officer by the genitals and attempting to choke an officer,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said.

She contiued:

Assaulting federal law enforcement is a felony and a federal crime. These are the dangerous situations our officers find themselves in every day in the field. As a direct result of sanctuary politicians encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest, our officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. [Emphasis added]

Morales-Ramirez will likely be deported from the United States after serving his sentence.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.