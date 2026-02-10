Exclusive — Crypto PAC Pumps Millions Into Alabama Senate Race to Support Trump-Backed Barry Moore

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) is getting a massive boost in his U.S. Senate primary this week: Defend American Jobs, an affiliated Super PAC of Fairshake, is spending $5 million in the state to support his bid for the Senate.

Moore, who was just endorsed by President Donald Trump in the primary, has been gaining more and more momentum in recent weeks including recent polling suggesting he has a massive opportunity for upside in the race as voters learn more about the endorsement. Now, he’s getting that support as the five-week multimillion dollar buy will feature a new advertisement that will blast throughout Alabama on broadcast television and Fox News as well as via streaming that highlights Trump’s endorsement of Moore.

“Barry Moore will protect American jobs and champion innovation,” Defend American Jobs said in a statement announcing the news. “We are proud to stand with Barry Moore, a leader who will fight for economic growth and make America the crypto capital.”

Defend American Jobs is affiliated with the Fairshake network of Super PACs. The Fairshake network is designed to advance the interests of the crypto industry in the political arena.

“Fairshake supports candidates committed to securing the United States as the home to innovators building the next generation of the internet,” Fairshake’s website states. “Providing blockchain innovators the ability to develop their networks under a clearer regulatory and legal framework is vital if the broader open blockchain economy is to grow to its full potential here in the United States. Fairshake is a federal independent expenditure-only committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and supports candidates solely through its independent activities.”

Moore appeared on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel this past week during which he discussed the endorsement from Trump with host Mike Slater.

“I’m so honored to be in this fight,” Moore said. “And certainly I could not be more thrilled to have an early endorsement in the Senate primary in Alabama.”