Jim Banks Launches TruckSafe Tipline to Combat Illegal Drivers, Unlawful Trucking Networks

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Tuesday launched the TruckSafe Tipline for truckers and those in the trucking industry to report concerns about carriers employing or contracting with drivers who are in the country illegally.

Banks said in a written statement about the TruckSafe Tipline:

Indiana is the Crossroads of America and Hoosiers are getting killed because drivers who shouldn’t be here in the first place are behind the wheel. If you’re driving a truck on our roads, you need to be legal, you need to be able to read traffic signs, and you need to follow the law. The TruckSafe Tipline gives people on the ground a way to speak up when they see carriers cutting corners and putting lives at risk.

Reports submitted to the TruckSafe Tipline will be reviewed and shared with the U.S. Transportation Department and its Office of Inspector General to protect Americans.

Banks unveiled the TruckSafe Tipline one week after a Kyrgyzstani national killed four Indiana men after swerving into oncoming traffic on State Road 67 in Jay County. The victims of the accident include a 50 year-old father, his two sons, ages 19 and 25, and one other person. The illegal alien crossed the southern border illegally in December 2023 and was let into the United States by using the CBP One cell phone app.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro wrote:

The trucker was allegedly employed by a “chameleon carrier” within a network of foreign-owned companies. These carriers use Internet-linked brokers to pair deliveries with migrant drivers. Many of the migrants are not illegal, but they illegally take jobs after entering the country legally with B-1/B-2 tourist visas. Beishekeev was reportedly allowed into the United States and given a work permit under Mayorkas’s quasi-legal “CBP One” program which was loudly supported by Democrats and business interests. The driver is reportedly from Kyrgyzstan and is based in Pennsylvania, likely making him one of the “Strong Solo Sergey” drivers used by Eastern European companies operating throughout the Midwest.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last weekend said AJ Partners, the carrier that employed the illegal alien, and many other companies, are under investigation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Duffy said that “these interconnected carriers have all the markings of FRAUD and are accused of being CHAMELEON CARRIERS. This is when companies swap names and DOT numbers to avoid enforcement.”