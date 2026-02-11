Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke during a Breitbart News policy event about a “genius move” to hire the Post Office to conduct the next Census, highlighting that the Post Office already has the resources and employees to do the job.

Speaking to Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News economics editor John Carney, Lutnick pointed out that by hiring the Post Office to do the Census, he doesn’t “have to hire 500,000 people” or “teach them where everybody lives.”

“The job of the census is to go to everybody’s house, and count everybody, 340,000,000 people,” Lutnick said. “So, the census, we’d hire 500,000 people, we’d train them, rent them cars, give them gas, and they’d go out and try to find people. Which department of the United States of America already has 500,000 people, already has cars, and goes to everybody’s house every day? Oh, the Post Office!”

“So, here’s the genius move. We are hiring the Post Office to do the census. I don’t have to hire 500,000 people, I don’t have to teach them where everybody lives,” Lutnick added. “And, they know where everybody lives.”

Lutnick added that his “department has the money” to pay the Post Office to conduct the Census, adding that they would be “doing a test on April 1” of 500,000 people.

When Carney pointed out that “everybody knows their local postman, so they’re going to answer the door,” Lutnick agreed, questioning who would open “the door these days” for a random person.

“But, when the postman comes up, you’re like, I get it, you know, he wants to know how many people live here — and he knows, he’s just, I’m just confirming, you, your wife and your four kids still live here,” Lutnick said.