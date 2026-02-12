Activist Judge Releases Four Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Murder, Child Sex Crimes

Middle District Court of Louisiana Judge John deGravelles, an Obama appointee, last Friday released four criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder and child sex crimes from ICE custody.

“Judge John deGravelles, appointed by Barack Obama, released FOUR violent criminals back onto American communities, and unfortunately, the ramifications will only be the continued rape, murder, assault, and robbery of more American victims,” Assistant Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in written statement.

“Releasing these monsters is inexcusably reckless. President Trump and Secretary Noem are now enforcing the law and arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country. We are applying the law as written. If an immigration judge finds an illegal alien has no right to be in this country, we are going to remove them. Period.”

According to a DHS press release, the judge released:

Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, who has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2024. He was released by the Biden administration.

Luis Gaston-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, who was convicted of homicide, assault, resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, and two counts of robbery. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2001.

Ricardo Blanco Chomat, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, who was convicted of homicide, kidnapping, aggravating assault with a firearm, burglary, larceny, and selling cocaine. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2002.

Francisco Rodriguez-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for homicide and a weapons offense. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 1995.

Last September, DHS partnered with the state of Louisiana to expand ICE detention at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, otherwise known as Angola Prison.