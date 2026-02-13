Georgia Republican Gov. Candidate Rick Jackson Runs Company Helping Recruit for Planned Parenthood

Rick Jackson is swimming against the current by announcing he will run against President Donald Trump’s choice for Georgia governor, and the heavy baggage he is carrying might sink him.

Jackson, who runs a massive healthcare company called Jackson Healthcare, announced Tuesday he would enter the Republican primary for governor of Georgia, joining a crowded field that includes Trump-endorsed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

The businessman is running on his business record, but there is plenty that primary voters may not like about how he runs companies.

A key component of Jackson Healthcare is LocumTenens.com, a job recruitment service provider to the healthcare industry. That company not only searches for potential employees for abortion giant Planned Parenthood but also recruits doctors specializing in sex-rejection surgeries and the so-called transitioning of underage children.

For example, one of LocumTenens.com live job listings at the time of Jackson’s announcement included a bilingual Planned Parenthood nurse in Minnesota — a state which has become the face of resistance against Trump.

According to the listing, clinicians filling the position “are also advocates in implementing our mission of ‘To affirm the right to reproductive and sexual health and freedom for all by providing excellent care, trusted education, and fierce advocacy.’”

Jackson’s company also had a job listing for a pediatric endocrinologist who would treat a “growing number of [child] transgender patients.”

A listing also live on the day of Jackson’s announcement sought a pediatric specialist for transgender patients in a North Dakota community described as “combining small-town friendliness with the cultural offerings of a large city” in a “diverse, family-oriented community.”

The Jackson campaign did not respond to a Breitbart News request for comment.

After the Trump administration’s actions to dismantle the medical community’s lucrative transgender surgeries on minors, major medical groups have begun reversing their position on the prudence of the surgeries.

“When the medical ethics textbooks of the future are written, they’ll look back on sex-rejecting procedures for minors the way we look back on lobotomies,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz said after the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reversed its position in early February.

The Republican gubernatorial primary takes place May 19, 2026.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.