Nolte: CNN-IRGC Shamed into Deleting ISIS Fanfic About NY Terror Suspects

As Breitbart News reported Monday, far-left CNN has admitted to teaming up with the Iranian government (IRGC) to undermine the American war effort because Trump.

As was noted Monday, this has already paid off marvelously for the Islamic theocrats who murder innocent women and children when not throwing homosexuals off of buildings for the “crime” of being gay.

But that was merely the beginning…

On Tuesday, the recently formed CNN-IRGC outdid itself in a way so obscene that something happened that I have never seen before: CNN-IRGC was shamed into deleting it and admitting to making a mistake.

CNN was shamed.

The same outlet that employs Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, and Kaitlan Collins was shamed.

It must have been really bad, right?

Oh, brother, was it bad…

How bad?

Feast your eyes on this…

Let’s call this what it is: ISIS fanfic…

Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, are not “teenagers.” They are grown men who are credibly accused of tossing homemade bombs (police described the bombs as IEDs) into a crowd of innocent people peacefully protesting against the Islamization of New York City, especially the public “call to prayer.”

Reports say witnesses heard Balat yell “Allahu akbar!” during the incident.

But of course he did.

During a brief appearance before reporters, Balat flashed the single-finger gesture associated with ISIS.

Even Islamist-Communist New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has grudgingly admitted the two men are charged with a “heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS.”

But CNN-IRGC looked at all of this and went the full-“warm weather” and “teenagers” and “enjoying the city” — you know, as though the two alleged terrorists did not make the bombs beforehand, but threw them together after being provoked by eeeevil right-wingers.

Hours later, CNN-IRGC claimed that this ISIS fan-fic violated editorial standards that do not exist at CNN-IRGC. Please note that the editorial note is still a deliberate act of disinformation:

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted.

See, CNN-IRGC just cannot help itself. That still makes it sound as though Mamdani was the target of a couple of guys — probably in MAGA hats.

That’s deliberate. CNN-IRGC wants to deceive its dumb customers.

We all know it wasn’t “two individuals.” Rather, it was “two suspected Islamic terrorists influenced by ISIS.”

These men are not charged with “throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.” Rather, They are charged with “trying to murder innocent protesters and police officers.”

Now answer me this…

Why would a ““““reporter”””” who uses they/them pronouns gush over people who would toss her non-binary ass off a building?