AI Wars: Anthropic Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration over Pentagon Ban

Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to overturn a Pentagon blacklisting that designated the firm as a supply chain risk to national security. Employees of OpenAI and Google were quick to throw their support behind Dario Amodei’s AI startup.

CNBC reports that Anthropic filed the legal action on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, challenging what the company describes as unprecedented and unlawful actions that are causing irreparable harm to its business operations. The lawsuit represents the latest development in a contentious dispute between the AI startup and the Trump administration over the use of the company’s technology in military applications.

The company’s complaint states that federal government contracts are already being terminated, while both current and prospective private sector agreements face uncertainty. According to the filing, these actions jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in near-term revenue. Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao provided additional context in a related filing, suggesting the financial impact could be far more substantial. “Across Anthropic’s entire business, and adjusting for how likely any given customer is to take a maximal reading, the government’s actions could reduce Anthropic’s 2026 revenue by multiple billions of dollars,” Rao said.

The supply chain risk designation, which was officially confirmed last week, represents an extraordinary measure historically reserved for foreign adversaries. Under this classification, defense vendors and contractors must certify they do not utilize Anthropic’s AI models, known as Claude, in any work performed for the Pentagon. This requirement effectively blocks the company from participating in defense-related contracts and projects.

President Donald Trump amplified the administration’s stance through social media last month, directing federal agencies to immediately cease all use of Anthropic’s technology. “WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about,” Trump wrote.

The conflict between Anthropic and the War Department stems from disagreements over acceptable use cases for the company’s AI models. Anthropic had signed a $200 million contract with the Pentagon in July and became the first AI laboratory to deploy its technology across the agency’s classified networks. However, negotiations over the contract’s future terms reached an impasse due to fundamental disagreements about permissible applications.

Prior to this public dispute, Anthropic served as an important partner across numerous federal agencies as the government worked to modernize its systems and capabilities with advanced AI technology. The company’s sudden designation as a security risk marks a dramatic reversal in this relationship.

In its legal filing, Anthropic has requested the court vacate the supply chain risk designation and grant a stay on the action while the case proceeds. The company emphasized that beyond immediate economic damages, its reputation and First Amendment freedoms are under attack. “Absent judicial relief, those harms will only compound in the weeks and months ahead,” the complaint states.

Additionally, Anthropic has filed for formal review of the War Department’s determination in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C., pursuing multiple legal avenues simultaneously.

An Anthropic spokesperson addressed the litigation on Monday, stating: “Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners. We will continue to pursue every path toward resolution, including dialogue with the government.”

More than a dozen federal agencies are named as defendants in the lawsuit, including the Department of War, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State, and the General Services Administration.

TechCrunch reports that OpenAI and Google employers are supporting Anthropic’s lawsuit:

More than 30 OpenAI and Google DeepMind employees filed a statement Monday supporting Anthropic’s lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department after the federal agency labeled the AI firm a supply-chain risk, according to court filings. “The government’s designation of Anthropic as a supply chain risk was an improper and arbitrary use of power that has serious ramifications for our industry,” reads the brief, whose signatories include Google DeepMind chief scientist Jeff Dean.

As AI companies, led and built by leftists with a history of attacking Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, continue to fight amongst each other to win the AI wars, the fallout could impact everything from America’s defense posture and elections to the economy and the mental health of our children and grandchildren. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his forthcoming book, book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.