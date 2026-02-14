House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wants officials to look abroad regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) husband, Tim Mynett, and his failed business ventures.

Comer wants the House Ethics Committee investigation to look at countries such as Somalia, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the New York Post reported Saturday.

The news comes after Omar’s net worth increased from $51,000 to $30 million in one year with the surge of wealth linked to two of Mynett’s businesses. However, Omar has said people were falsely claiming she was worth millions and pointed the finger at conservatives who she said were unfairly targeting her, per Breitbart News.

According to the Post, “Mynett’s investment firm Rose Lake Capital wanted to build solar panels in Africa and his main business partner received a $10,699 air ticket to Dubai after talks about a deal there.”

The outlet continued:

Comer’s committee initially spearheaded the probe and in a Feb. 5 letter to Mynett, demanded he turn over “all documents and communications” by anyone affiliated with either Rose Lake Capital LLC or his failed California winery eStCru LLC related to travel “to the United Arab Emirates, Somalia or Kenya, or travel undertaken to solicit business connected to those countries. This includes the dates of travel, the individuals who traveled, and the stated purpose of each trip.”

The deadline for Mynett to respond is Thursday.

In January, Comer vowed to get answers about Omar’s “skyrocketing” wealth as her state struggles under the weight of massive fraud allegations connected to its Somali community, according to Breitbart News.

When Omar recently took a jab at President Donald Trump, Comer said she “needs to keep her mouth shut.”

Amid the swirl of controversy and the investigations, Trump has suggested Omar should be put behind bars or sent back to her native Somalia.

He wrote in a social media post:

“There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan [sic] Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

“‘Scammer’ Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia,” he wrote in another post. “‘Governor’ Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT.”