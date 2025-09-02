Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Net Worth Jumped from $51K to $30 Million in One Year

Democrat “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has denied being worth millions of dollars, but her latest financial disclosure tells a different story.

In February, she said people were falsely claiming she was worth millions, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday.

However, the Beacon’s article shows her net worth in the multimillion range. The outlet, citing a financial disclosure report, continued:

Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million. Their wealth is derived almost entirely from the value of Mynett’s ownership stake in his two companies that, together, were worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023. The exact value of Omar’s personal fortune at the end of 2024 is unclear — lawmakers disclose the value of their holdings and debts in ranges. Still, the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year.

The Democrat’s surge in wealth is due to Mynett’s two businesses which are a winery and a venture capital firm, per the New York Post.

In February, Omar claimed that conservatives were unfairly targeting her over her finances, the outlet said.

“Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars, which is categorically false,” she stated, adding, “I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and DC, which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country.”

In 2019, a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleged Omar illegally used campaign money to help carry on an extramarital affair with Mynett, then a Democrat consultant whose firm she paid hundreds of thousands of dollars, Breitbart News reported:

Federal campaign finance records show that Omar’s campaign has paid nearly $230,000 since 2018 to the E. Street Group, a political strategy firm of which the lawmaker’s alleged married lover, Tim Mynett, is a partner of. On Tuesday, Mynett’s wife, Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, filed for divorce in a D.C.-area court, alleging her spouse confessed to having an affair with Omar in April, the same month FEC documents show that the lawmaker’s campaign began issuing payments to E. Street Group for “travel expenses.” According to FEC filings, the Minnesota Democrat’s campaign made eight payments totaling $21,547 to E. Street Group for travel costs between April and June. The divorce filings, first reported by the New York Post, also states Tim Mynett made a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota Democrat to his wife and left her soon after.

In March of the following year, Omar revealed that she had secretly married Mynett.

Months later, a Breitbart News report said a consulting firm co-owned by Mynett received over $500,000 in Chinese coronavirus bailout money in addition to the millions Omar’s campaign spent on the company that year.