A pair of illegal aliens, as well as a third suspect, are accused of breaking into the residence of a man in Pitt County, North Carolina, before torturing and sexually assaulting him.

Over the week, 21-year-old illegal alien Zaid Mayen and 20-year-old illegal alien Jonathan David Garcia Larios were arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree forcible sexual offense.

This week, 22-year-old John Calderon was also arrested in connection with the home invasion.

According to police, on Feb. 11, the three men allegedly broke into the victim’s home with the intention of assaulting him. The men allegedly beat the victim with an edged weapon and tied him up before sexually assaulting him.

Mayen was booked into the Orange County Detention Center without bond, while Garcia Larios was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond. Both men remain in custody, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged detainers against them.

