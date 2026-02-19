Meta Unveils Policies for 2026 Midterm Elections

Meta on Thursday unveiled its policies regarding how the social media giant will handle political ads and transparency ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Meta said it would aim to support free speech, voter participation, and transparency around AI-generated content. The company will block new political ads on its platforms during the final week of the midterm elections.

In a December report, Meta released its third quarter report on content moderation, saying its global enforcement mistakes have dropped by 90 percent since it has pivoted away from third-party fact-checking and censorship-style practices.

The social media giant said that advertisers are required to disclose when they use AI to create or alter ads about social issues, elections, or politics in certain cases. Meta has more than 18 million ad entries in its ad library.

The company will help connect people information from state and local officials by showing notifications on Facebook and Instagram to provide people with local and state voting information, including the primaries. Meta said in its report that it has sent more than one billion notifications via Voting Alerts on Facebook.

Facebook and Instagram will continue to employ community notes instead of fact-checking to provide context on posts that Meta said may be misleading. It also said that community notes would only be published if there is “consensus” among contributors as a measure to reduce bias.

Meta said it has spent more than $30 billion in safety and security over the last ten years and will continue to expose and disrupt foreign influence operations. It said it has removed 200 networks of Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior since 2017.