Billionaire Les Wexner was scolded by his own lawyer during a recent deposition before the House Oversight Committee regarding convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A hot mic caught the moment attorney Michael Levy leaned close to Wexner’s ear and bluntly instructed him, the New York Post reported Friday.

“I will fucking kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, okay?” Levy told him, according to a video clip of the moment.

Wexner chuckled and Levy told him, “Answer the question.”

“Wexner, 88, had been asked about how often the disgraced financier performed work for him and proceeded to ramble about all his possessions that needed inventorying, something he explained he didn’t realize was important until he hired Epstein,” the Post article noted.

The retired founder of L Brands has for many years answered questions related to his association with Epstein, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

“In court documents, prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Wexner was one of the men Epstein trafficked her to. Wexner has consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in the millionaire financier’s crimes and says he never met Giuffre,” the article stated. “He told L Brands investors in 2019 that he was embarrassed that he ever got close to someone ‘so sick, so cunning, so depraved.'”

In late January, the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages from the Epstein files that included photos and videos.

Epstein’s 2019 death inside a New York jail cell was ruled a suicide. At the time, he was awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.

Epstein managed Wexner’s wealth for many years, and during the deposition, Wexner accused him of stealing large amounts of money from him.

“I completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly 20 years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook, and a liar. I was never a participant nor co-conspirator in any of Epstein’s illegal activities,” he stated.