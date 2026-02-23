U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro’s office is allegedly halting a case against several Democrats who took part in a video and encouraged military members to disobey orders, according to a report.

“Three people familiar with the matter” reportedly told NBC News that Pirro’s office “decided to stop pursuing the case” against Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Reps. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Jason Crow (D-CO).

The decision reportedly comes after a “federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., unanimously rejected an attempt by Pirro” to have the Democrat lawmakers indicted for their roles in a video in which they encouraged military members to disobey orders, according to the outlet:

Roughly two weeks ago, as first reported by NBC News, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., unanimously rejected an attempt by Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, to indict lawmakers over the video, illustrating that grand jurors didn’t think the government had passed even the low legal threshold of probable cause required to bring an indictment. While a potential case against the six lawmakers is now considered dead in Washington, that decision wouldn’t necessarily bar a federal prosecutor from trying to bring a case in a different federal court district, though there have been no public indications that will happen.

Breitbart News reported in November that President Donald Trump had initially responded to the video, labeling the lawmakers as “traitors” and stating that they “should be in jail.”

“THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK. IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!” Trump said in a Truth Social post at the time.

In the video at the time, the Democrat lawmakers claimed that the Trump administration was “pitting” military service members and “intelligence community professionals” against U.S. citizens.

“Our laws are clear, you can refuse illegal orders,” Kelly can be heard saying in the video.

Slotkin also states in the video: “You can refuse illegal orders.”