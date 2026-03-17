A suspected meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere on Tuesday, creating a large “boom” that was heard and felt across Northeast Ohio, the National Weather Service said. Residents, meanwhile, took to social media to report hearing something that “sounded like an explosion.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Mitchell told Cleveland.com that a satellite picture suggested the 9:00 a.m. boom was the result of a meteor, given that there was no thunderstorm in the area.

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Residents across Northeast Ohio took to social media on Tuesday morning to ask if anyone else had heard or felt the loud “boom.”

“Just heard a huge loud boom and our entire house shook,” one Cleveland-area X user wrote. “Looked outside right away. Our ring notifications are saying people from all over northeast Ohio heard it too. Wonder what it could have been.”

“Just head a crazy loud boom sound in Lorain County,” another reported.

“Did anyone else hear that loud boom?” a third asked.

“What the hell was that Boom in Northeast Ohio!?! Sounded like an explosion,” another declared.

One social media user said they thought a tree had fallen onto their roof, while another reported hearing what sounded like fireworks that “lingered and rumbled like thunder.”

“It shook the windows,” one person in North Olmsted, Ohio, said of the loud “boom.”

Another Northeast Ohio resident was shocked upon catching a glimpse of what appeared to be the falling meteor on his dash cam.

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At least one city reportedly sent a text to its residents, asking them to stop calling 9-1-1.

Other social media users reported hearing the boom as far as Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh also shared video footage of what appeared to be the meteor — taken by one of its employees in the area.

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The National Weather Service Cleveland, meanwhile, issued an X post explaining that the latest Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) imagery “does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor.”

“When meteors come into the earth’s atmosphere, they usually burn up,” Jay Reynolds, from the National Weather Association, told Fox 8 News Cleveland. “But in this case, it made it low enough that we heard that explosion.”

What people in Northeast Ohio heard and felt was most likely a “sonic boom,” Reynolds explained.

“Is it possible something could have hit the ground someplace? Yeah, we’ll know eventually, especially once all the snow clears out,” he added. “If it did hit, some farmer will be able to tell us, unless it hits in the middle of some forest, we may never know the answer.”

“This goes on every day someplace on earth,” Reynolds said. “You may not hear them, but a lot of times they do fall and they are recovered at some point.”

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Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.