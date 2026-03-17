Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), who has long considered Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) his mentor, on Monday night sparred with pro-Trump entrepreneur Nate Morris during the Kentucky Senate Republican debate.

“I’m Nate Morris, and I’m so proud to be a ninth generation Kentuckian. I’m proud to be a husband to Jane, father to JR, and I’m running for the United States Senate because I believe we need a senator to go to Washington who’s going to understand this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and votes accordingly,” Morris said in his opening during the debate. He said that his Republican primary opponents, Barr and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron, will not say that the country was “invaded” by a flood of illegal aliens during the Biden administration.

“I didn’t come from the political class. I didn’t make my living in government like my opponents,” he said, adding that his family all worked for Ford Motor Company in union households.

“I’m so proud that I was Charlie Kirk’s final endorsement before he was taken from us,” he said.

Morris noted during the debate that he is the only Republican candidate to call for a full immigration moratorium:

He said that Trump has proven that when job creators go to Washington, DC, leaders can move to rein in wasteful government spending and create jobs. He cheered Trump’s tariffs, stating that they will protect American workers and wages.

“How do you know when a career politician is lying? They’re moving their lips,” Morris said of Barr.

Morris noted that Barr has said that the country owes it to Afghani nationals to allow them to come to the United States.

“We saw the tragedy over Thanksgiving — it was because of the Afghani immigrants that were unvetted, that he [Barr] let into the country, that caused that tragedy over Thanksgiving. Andy, you have blood on your hands,” Morris said.

“Andy Barr has a nickname in Washington, they call him ‘Amnesty Andy’ for a reason. He’s never met an illegal immigrant that he doesn’t want to bring into our country and take the job from the American worker. This is a guy who voted to naturalize two million illegal immigrants to our country — absolutely crazy.”

Morris said Barr is “owned by the big banks” because they want “cheap labor.”

Watch the debate below: