Marlow Show: Reports Emerge New Ayatollah Is Both Stupid And Gay

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “I’ll tell you what the latest rumor is, which is kind of wild, New York Post reported this, that he’s actually a homosexual. That’s right. And apparently, Trump was laughing at this fact or laughing at how weak and lame he is. I don’t buy that Trump was laughing because I’ve spent a lot of time with Trump. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him laugh.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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