Top E.U. Diplomat on Middle East Conflict: ‘This Is Not Europe’s War’

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said during a Monday press conference the ongoing war in Iran is “not Europe’s war,” but noted Europe’s interests are “directly at stake” as the conflict widens.

“This is not Europe’s war, but Europe’s interests are directly at stake. As this war expands, the EU’s priority remains the protection of our citizens,” Kallas told reporters after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels.

“We have evacuated more than 30,000 from the region, many on the flights also funded and organized by the European Union,” she continued.

The E.U. official, however, noted that restarting the shipments of fertilizers, food, and energy through the Strait of Hormuz is “another urgent priority,” and detailed that she discussed with EU partners options to “better protect the shipping in the region.”

Kallas pointed out that the European Union already has a naval presence in the area through Operation Aspides, the ongoing EU naval command in the Red Sea.

“There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen this operation. But for the time being, there was no appetite in changing the mandate of operation Aspides — for now,” Kallas said.

“While the Strait of Hormuz is at the center stage, the Red Sea also remains critical. The risk that Houthis get involved is real, so we must remain vigilant,” she continued.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump told the Financial Times there will be a “bad future” for NATO if its members do not help the United States’ efforts against Iran’s actions at the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked by reporters on Monday on Trump’s remarks and if she thinks that the war in Iran is going to be more linked to Ukraine and NATO, Kallas said, “all these security theaters are very much interlinked when it comes to the capabilities that are needed in Ukraine or in the Middle East, when it comes to also our attention.”

“That is very, very clear,” she emphasized. “And the actors or our adversaries are also using this. So, this is very, very clear. Now, it is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and that is why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard, from the European side.”

On Tuesday, the European Council published a summary of the “main results” of the latest meeting the Foreign Affairs Council, detailing that the bloc’s foreign affair ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East and the effects of the war in Iran.

“Ministers also discussed the broader implications of the conflict, including risks to regional stability, global trade routes, financial markets and energy prices,” the statement read. “Particular concern was expressed about the security of maritime routes and the need to preserve freedom of navigation, including in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Ministers stressed the importance of supporting the Iranian civil society and of continued engagement with regional partners, including countries of the Gulf region, to support de-escalation efforts and regional security,” the statement continued.