Actor John Cleese Warns Britain Will Cease to Exist If Christian Values ‘Are Replaced by Islamic Ones’

English actor John Cleese took to social media on Monday to warn that Britain will no longer exist if its Christian values “are replaced by Islamic ones.”

“The UK has always been based at the deepest level on Christian values, regardless of dogma,” Cleese said in a Monday X post. “Despite the many mistakes made by churches, for centuries British people have been influenced by Christ’s teaching.”

“If these values are replaced by Islamic ones, this will not be Britain any more,” the Monty Python’s Flying Circus star added.

Cleese was replying to an X post from conservative London Assembly member Susan Hall, who wrote, “We must fight for our culture and remain a Christian Country.”

“It’s essential that we bother to go out and vote for politicians that have this country’s best interest at heart. Not those that are obsessed with issues elsewhere,” Hall added.

In her post, the conservative London Assembly member included a video, in which she stated, “I’m really sorry to say that I think we’re going to have to start fighting for our culture and our heritage.”

“The Greens, apparently, if they win a general election, would actually drop the Church of England as Britain’s established church,” she continued. “The Greens are no longer the tree huggers, the environmentalists. In my view, they’re very dangerous.”

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“We value our country as it is, the majority of us,” Hall continued. “We would not put leaflets out for different parties in Urdu. We would not pander to certain communities. We should all be living together harmoniously.”

“And I’m afraid there are some parties that are making this very difficult,” she added. “Sectarian politics is not where we should be. So, I beg of you, all of you, in May, that can vote, to go out and vote. All of you, do your bit. We have got to retain our culture.”

Hall concluded in her video, stating, “I, as a conservative, am passionate about our royal family, about our culture, as it is. We must welcome other people where we can, but we have to look after our own first. Things are getting so bad in this country.”