Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of the room on Tuesday after holding up a sign as President Donald Trump began his State of the Union address.

Video footage shows the moment the Democrat was walked out of the room and again held up the sign that read, “Black People Aren’t Apes!”

Attendees continued applauding in response to the president’s address as Green made his way toward the exit. When he held up the sign a second time, it was pulled down:

Moments later, the crowd began chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

“Rep. Green is being escorted out of the chamber and got into a tussle with GOP Rep. Troy Nehls on his way out,” senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News Andrew Desiderio said in a social media post:

A clear image shows Green holding up the hand-written sign:

Democrat lawmakers have been planning to protest Trump’s address on Tuesday, but wanted to avoid making a scene as they did in 2025 during his joint address to Congress, according to Breitbart News:

Democrats drew much criticism for their behavior while he spoke in 2025, the Hill reported Monday. At the time, many of them “held signs accusing Trump of lying, others walked out mid-speech, and Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) made waves by standing and heckling the president with a cane pointed at the dais — an extraordinary scene that led to Green’s ejection from the room.” Trump criticized Democrats and the liberal media for their antics, stating he thought it was “very embarrassing for the Democrats,” per Breitbart News.

Green’s sign appeared to refer to a now-deleted social media post allegedly from President Trump showing caricatures of Barack and Michelle Obama, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, “President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union address since his historic comeback victory in 2024’s presidential election on Tuesday night at a pivotal time for the American economy and ahead of contentious midterm elections that could decide the lasting power of the political realignment he has facilitated in his decade atop the Republican Party,” the outlet said Tuesday.