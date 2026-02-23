Democrats Hope to Avoid Wild Antics During President Trump’s SOTU After ‘Embarrassing’ Behavior at 2025 Speech

Democrat lawmakers are planning to challenge President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday but want to avoid making a scene as they did in 2025 during his joint address to Congress.

Democrats drew much criticism for their behavior while he spoke in 2025, the Hill reported Monday. At the time, many of them “held signs accusing Trump of lying, others walked out mid-speech, and Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) made waves by standing and heckling the president with a cane pointed at the dais — an extraordinary scene that led to Green’s ejection from the room.”

Trump criticized Democrats and the liberal media for their antics, stating he thought it was “very embarrassing for the Democrats,” per Breitbart News.

Now, Democrat leaders hope to avoid drawing that kind of negative attention during the SOTU.

“While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is urging the members of his caucus to challenge the president during Tuesday’s address, he’s also warning them to do so discreetly,” the Hill report stated, adding some Democrats have said they will attend alternate events such as the “People’s State of the Union” event on the National Mall, and the “State of the Swamp” event at the National Press Club.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has said he will not attend Trump’s speech, according to Fox News.

“I’ve never missed one. I have always gone both to inaugurations and to States of the Union. But we cannot treat this as normal. This is not business as usual. I will not give him the audience he craves for the lies that he tells,” he stated.

Despite the Democrat vitriol, Republican strategist Mark Bednar recently said Trump’s address will be an opportunity for American citizens to “celebrate” all that is “good and right” about the nation, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

“First of all, it’s just — the electricity in the room is incredible. You have the president, you have the Cabinet, you have Members of Congress, and special guests. They really all tie the room together. And, it’s just an opportunity where, actually, Americans can come and celebrate, not just the policies, not just the wins, but actually, just come together… and everything that’s good and right about America. It’s just a very special night,” he explained.

One of 2024’s most accurate pollsters, Insider Advantage, has placed Trump’s current approval rating at 50 percent, according to Breitbart News.