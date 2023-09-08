Virginia Mom Sues Pro-Transgender Teachers for Pushing Her Child into Prostitution

A Virginia mother is suing her local school district for pushing her daughter into transgenderism, prostitution, and sex trafficking.

Michelle Blair, the mother of then-14-year-old Sage Blair, filed a lawsuit against the Appomattox County School Board, district employees, and Baltimore-area public defender Aneesa Khan, according to a report by the Washington Examiner.

The mother alleged that school district employees secretly transitioned her daughter, who was later placed by the public defender in an all-male juvenile facility, where Sage was sexually assaulted and later kidnapped, raped, and sex-trafficked after she ran away from the facility.

“They stole my right to protect my daughter,” Blair told the outlet. “I’m the parent, I am an expert on my child, there is nobody in the school or court system that knows my daughter better than me. They will never know my daughter better than I do.”

Blair said she had no idea that her daughter was identifying as male at school, because administrators made sure to keep that a secret from her.

The mother added that Sage was bullied, which involved “verbal, physical, sexually harassed with constant threats of rape by the male classmates,” and that despite all of this, “the school encouraged her to use the boys’ bathroom.”

Blair had reportedly informed the school that her daughter had a history of mental health issues, including depression, eating disorders, self-harm, and hallucinations.

Nonetheless, the school decided to socially transition the young girl without her parents’ knowledge, the lawsuit, filed by the Child & Parent Rights Campaign (CPRC) on behalf of Blair, said.

The school’s decision to conceal information “deprived” Sage’s mother of being able to “exercise her fundamental parental rights to direct the upbringing of her daughter, including making educational and mental health decisions,” the CPRC said.

“The school officials were encouraging her to use the boys’ bathroom, even though they knew she was being threatened with sexual assault, so she perceived herself that she wasn’t safe and she runs away from home,” CPRC attorney Vernadette Broyles told the Washington Examiner.

“She runs into the arms of a waiting pedophile, who encounters her, rapes her, traffics her with two other men, and takes her across state lines into Washington, D.C., and then ultimately into Maryland,” Broyles added.

Broyles went on to say that the “nightmare should have ended” in Maryland, when Sage was eventually rescued by FBI agents, but the Baltimore juvenile court system took custody of Sage at the behest of Khan.

Khan ended up deciding that the Blairs were not “sufficiently affirming” of her new identity, and “concocts a fabricated story of abuse and neglect by the parents and convinces a judge to keep this child in custody,” Broyles said.

Sage was then placed into a juvenile facility for adolescent males “where she was again sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs, and denied medical and mental health care,” the lawsuit states.

Meanwhile, Natasha M. Dartigue, Maryland’s top public defender, told the Washington Examiner, “We fully support our attorney, who appropriately represented her client in accordance with her legal, ethical, and professional obligations.”

Blair’s daughter then reportedly ran away from the facility, only to later be found by another pedophile who brought her to Texas “where she was again raped, drugged, starved, and tortured until law enforcement in Texas rescued her and notified her mother who returned her to Virginia,” the lawsuit states.

Since then, Sage has been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and has “undergone intensive in-patient and outpatient therapy to address the multiple incidents of extreme trauma caused by Defendants’ acts and omissions.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has been tackling this facilitation of grooming by making schools adopt policies that require parents to provide written consent for their child to go by another name at school and be addressed with other pronouns. Under these policies, parents will also have to grant consent for their child to receive counseling services “pertaining to gender,” among other things.

But some Virginia school divisions appear to be entering a faceoff with the state and parents’ groups over Youngkin’s model policies, making the prevention of grooming all the more difficult.

“Sage’s tragic story demonstrates the importance of parental involvement,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told the Washington Examiner. “For Sage and students, parents and teachers across the Commonwealth, the governor will continue to empower parents and ensure the privacy, dignity, and respect of all students with the model policies.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.