The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has initiated a probe into Johns Hopkins Medicine over the hospital allegedly providing sex change drugs to minors.

HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart said in a post to X on Tuesday that he referred the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System — including the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health and the Johns Hopkins Emerge Gender and Sexuality Clinic — to the department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) for investigation “for failing to meet recognized standards of healthcare.”

“Over recent weeks, more than 30 hospitals and hospital systems including some of the largest in the nation have announced they are no longer performing sex-mutilating and sex-rejecting procedures for minors. Those hospital systems are to be commended for making the right decision after making irreversible terrible decisions that harmed and permanently damaged children,” Stuart said.

“Sadly, other hospitals and hospital systems are continuing to perform heinous and horrific acts of intentional permanent harm to minors including, allegedly, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System. We will not stop until every single child is protected from the destruction of the integrity of God’s chosen human body,” he added.

The move comes after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on December 18, 2025, that it is proposing regulatory actions to bar hospitals from providing sex mutilating drugs and surgeries to minors as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

“[HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s] declaration made clear that sex-rejecting procedures for children and adolescents are not safe and not effective. Far from it. Sex-rejecting procedures are incredibly damaging and contrary to acceptable standards of healthcare,” Stuart continued. “HHS, Secretary Kennedy, and HHS Office of the General Counsel will continue to take all necessary actions to protect our children from ‘sea to shining sea.’ Our children deserve it.”

A Johns Hopkins spokesperson told CBS News the health system does not perform sex change surgeries on minors.

“We have received no formal notice of investigation from (Office of the Inspector General),” a Johns Hopkins spokesperson said. “Johns Hopkins providers do not perform gender affirming surgery on minor patients. Our patients remain our highest priority.”

The hospital system’s website says its “Emerge Gender Diversity Clinic for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults” provides puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors and “provides referrals for gender affirmation surgery for young adults, 18 years and older.”

WATCH — Chloe Cole Thanks Trump Admin, RFK Jr. for Fighting to Protect Kids from Trans Surgeries:

The hospital’s website said it offers “affirming care” in line with standards set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). WPATH has suffered several scandals, including a leaked internal meeting in which an endocrinologist admitted that discussing long-term potential for infertility with a 14-year-old is like “talking to a blank wall,” and a pressure campaign from the Biden administration to remove age requirements for sex-change surgeries.

WPATH, while favored by the pro-transgender Biden administration, has been cast out by the current Trump administration and admonished by the Supreme Court. In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order called “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” in which he tossed WPATH guidance into the dustbin, deeming it “junk science.”

READ MORE: First Major Medical Group Opposes Sex Mutilating Surgeries for Minors

“The blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity, spurred by guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity,” the order reads, before mandating all government agencies to rescind all policies relying on WPATH guidance.

At least 19 Democrat-run states have sued the Trump administration over HHS’s efforts to stop hospitals from providing sex change drugs and surgeries to minors, including Maryland.

Last week, a jury in New York awarded a detransitioner $2 million in a lawsuit against her doctors. The detransitioner, 22-year-old Fox Varian, accused her doctors of pushing a double mastectomy on her when she was only 16 years old, and the jury found her psychologist and surgeon liable for medical malpractice, per the New York Post.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.