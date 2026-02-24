Watch Live: Democrats Respond to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

Democrats respond to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24.
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democrats’ response in English, while California Senator Alex Padilla will deliver a Spanish-language response.
Padilla infamously tried to push his way through to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference before being removed by authorities.
