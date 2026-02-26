Nolte: Trump’s Post-SOTU Approval Rating Jumps to 51 Percent

Donald Trump’s job approval rating landed at a healthy 51 percent in a poll taken entirely after the president’s triumphant State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,084 likely voters between February 24-26 and found that 47.1 percent of those polled “strongly approved” of the job the president is doing, while 3.7 percent approved.

Trump’s disapproval rating sits at 48 percent. That number is made up of 39.1 percent who strongly disapprove of the job he’s doing, while 8.5 percent merely disapprove.

Although Trafalgar is seen as a pollster that favors Republicans, it should be noted that during the 2024 presidential election, while Trafalgar did not do any national polling, the polling it did do in the swing states consistently underestimated Trump’s support.

Trump won Arizona by 5.5 points. Trafalgar only had him winning by two.

In Nevada, Trump won by 3.1 points. Trafalgar predicted a tie.

Trump won Wisconsin by a point. Trafalgar had him losing by a point.

Trafalgar was within a point in the four remaining states, but not once did they overestimate the outcome, not even by a tenth of a point.

It’s no surprise that with the opportunity to talk directly to the American people, and without the filter of the corporate media, Trump’s standing would improve. Trump has objectively been a wildly successful president. On the economic and foreign policy fronts, he is pulling us out of the deep holes dug by his predecessors, Barry Obama and Joe Biden.

What’s more, Trump’s brilliant gambit that shined a harsh spotlight on an increasingly insane Democrat Party that refused to stand and applaud commonsense issues like putting the American people before illegal aliens, not mutilating kids to appease the left’s trans gods, securing the border, and cracking down on violent crime almost certainly woke up enough of the population to put Trump over 50 percent, if only through this stark and unsettling contrast.

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Trump earns 43.3 percent approval, compared to 55.1 percent disapproval. This was the first poll taken entirely after the State of the Union speech.

Trump’s speech was such a triumph that even far-left CNN had to admit its poll showed that 64 percent (up from 54 percent pre-SOTU) believed the president’s policies would move the country in the right direction.

By any measure, it was an outstanding, bold, and brilliantly performed speech.