Another flyer threatening U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents has been found at Penn State as the federal officers work to enforce immigration law across the nation.

The first flyer was spotted on the campus in late January, Fox News reported Monday. Now, the Penn State University College Republicans and College Democrats are speaking out about the second flyer.

In their statement, the groups condemned the flyers and said it was “deeply disturbing” that students would put them there and “condone this violent rhetoric.”

The statement reads:

As both the Penn State College Republicans and the Penn State College Democrats have previously stated, this kind of dangerous and reckless rhetoric calling for violence against our federal law enforcement officers, civil servants, or any of our fellow Americans is nothing short of unacceptable in today’s America.

The students added that the issue was not about partisanship, but about “protecting our law enforcement officers, fostering a more stable and constructive political environment, and ensuring that students at Penn State and across the nation feel safe expressing their views and opinions productively, without fear of retaliation.”

The flyer, which was taped on a pole, showed an ICE officer hanging with a noose around his neck:

The university condemned the flyer’s message and said it was investigating. When the first one was discovered in January, the Centre Daily Times said it was unclear how many of them were placed and where.

Breitbart News reported in January that ICE agents and their families were facing an 8,000-percent increase in death threats.

“This week, ICE officials revealed the extent to which agents are being threatened by ‘Abolish ICE’ sympathizers, detailing an 8,000-percent increase in death threats and a more than 1,300-percent increase in assaults against agents,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, teachers and school administrators in numerous states were leading children out of classrooms and off campuses to participate in left-wing protests against ICE that were often dangerous, Breitbart News reported in February.

More recently, the outlet said, “Several Democrats brought anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activists, as well as illegal aliens and the family members of illegal aliens, as their guests of honor at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening.”