Pentagon Identifies Four of Six U.S. Army Casualties During Iran Strikes

The Department of War (DOW) publicly identified four of the six U.S. Army casualties following the strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The four identified were Army Reserve Soldiers serving in support of Operation Epic Fury, with ages ranging from as young as 20 to as old as 42, including one woman.

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

All those identified reportedly “died on March 1, 2026, in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during an unmanned aircraft system attack.” They were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa.

Photos of the soldiers were later released on social media:

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Americans in over a dozen countries in the Middle East to leave as soon as possible due to serious safety concerns amid the escalating conflict in Iran. The order came after Iran escalated missile attacks in the Middle East when the United States and Israel killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack over the weekend. As the New York Times reported, Iran directed its fire onto various U.S. bases throughout the Gulf region:

Iran has struck at least six U.S. military facilities around the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking the country on Saturday, according to a New York Times analysis of satellite imagery, verified videos and statements by U.S. military officials. It’s unclear how many munitions Iran launched at the locations or how many attacks may have been thwarted, but the incidents raise questions about these sites’ abilities to defend against future strikes. Facilities in Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, plus three sites in Kuwait, were hit on Saturday and Sunday. Several structures, including satellite communications equipment, were damaged or destroyed.

President Donald Trump said the death toll will likely rise as the conflict escalates over the next three to four weeks.

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” the president said in a six-minute video. “[W]e’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”