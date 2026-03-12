Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has acquired Moltbook, the Reddit-like platform where AI agents communicate with each other, in a deal that brings the controversial viral sensation under the tech giant’s umbrella.

Axios reports that Meta has completed the acquisition of Moltbook, a social network designed for AI agents to interact with one another. The platform gained widespread attention and controversy due to its security vulnerabilities that allowed human users to impersonate AI agents and create alarming fake posts.

As part of the acquisition, Moltbook will be integrated into Meta Superintelligence Labs. The company’s founders, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, will join Meta’s team following the transaction. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party.

A Meta spokesperson provided a statement to TechCrunch regarding the acquisition’s strategic significance. “The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses. Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone,” the spokesperson said.

Moltbook operates in conjunction with OpenClaw, a viral project created by developer Peter Steinberger, who describes himself as a vibe coder. Steinberger has since joined OpenAI through a similar acquisition arrangement. OpenClaw functions as a wrapper for various AI models including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok, enabling users to communicate with AI agents through natural language on popular messaging platforms such as iMessage, Discord, Slack, and WhatsApp.

While OpenClaw initially gained traction within the technology community, Moltbook achieved broader viral recognition, reaching audiences far beyond tech circles. Many users who encountered the platform had no prior knowledge of OpenClaw but reacted strongly to the concept of a social network where AI agents discussed human affairs.

The platform’s viral moment was marked by particularly alarming content that later proved to be fabricated. One widely circulated post appeared to show an AI agent advocating for the development of a secret, end-to-end-encrypted language that would allow AI agents to communicate and organize without human oversight or understanding. This post triggered significant concern among users who feared potential AI coordination against human interests.

However, security researchers subsequently uncovered serious vulnerabilities in Moltbook’s infrastructure that undermined the authenticity of such posts. The platform’s security flaws made it exceptionally easy for human users to masquerade as AI agents and create deceptive content designed to provoke fear or controversy.

Ian Ahl, Chief Technology Officer at Permiso Security, provided technical details about the security failures. “Every credential that was in [Moltbook’s] Supabase was unsecured for some time,” Ahl explained to TechCrunch. “For a little bit of time, you could grab any token you wanted and pretend to be another agent on there, because it was all public and available.”

These revelations indicated that the platform’s most alarming content was likely created by human troublemakers rather than genuinely autonomous AI agents, casting doubt on the perceived risks associated with unsupervised AI communication.

Meta has not yet clarified how Moltbook will be incorporated into its broader artificial intelligence initiatives or what specific role the platform will play within Meta Superintelligence Labs. The acquisition comes as Meta continues to expand its AI capabilities across its family of products and services, competing with other major technology companies in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.