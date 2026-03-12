Nolte: CNN’s Abby Phillip Refuses to Issue On-Air Correction of Mamdani Lie

Earlier this week, CNN’s Abby Phillip lied to the handful of dummies who watched her stupid show. She told them that Islamist-Communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of a weekend terrorist attack in New York City.

“Up next,” she said, “two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

Later in the show, the far-left Ana Navarro repeated the same lie…

“What I find ironic is,” said the Ozempic-reject, “some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York who was raised Muslim — was he not — himself? So, they’re being anti- Muslim to — and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.”

Mamdani was not the target of what authorities say was an ISIS-inspired terror attack, and there is no confusion about this… other than the confusion CNN is deliberately looking to create.

The target of the terror attack was a group of peaceful protesters rallying against the Islamization of New York. Police say two men threw homemade bombs at the protesters. Luckily those bombs did not go off.

Incredibly, after 24 hours, Phillip still refuses to correct the record. Here’s what this ridiculous woman did say Wednesday night and then falsely claimed that what she had just said was a correction…

This morning I issued a correction first thing in the morning [No, she didn’t] on X for a mistake [it wasn’t a mistake] that I made in last night’s show, but I also wanted to do so on air as well. I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that. And while we do make mistakes, it is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen.

Note how she closes this pile of BS with another lie: “It is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen.”

But.

She didn’t correct the record.

There was no correction.

Where’s the correction, Abby?

Nowhere did she correct the record by revealing the truth. Nowhere does she correct the record by telling her viewers who was the true target of the terror attack, namely this group of peaceful protesters.

The failure to correct is no an accident.

Neither she nor CNN wants their viewers to know the truth.

I had to laugh at this headline over at the utterly useless National Review: “What on Earth Is Going on at CNN?”

What is going on?

What is going on?

How thick are you?

What’s going on is the same thing that’s been going on for more than a decade over at CNN, and it’s a little thing called LYING.

I’ve seen this elsewhere on the political right about this Mamdani issue… Thick nonsense like, CNN has an editorial problem or CNN can’t get its act together.

Lying isn’t an accident over at CNN. Rather, lying is the business model. Lying isn’t an editorial problem; lying is editorial policy.

How can anyone believe anything different after ten years of this…

All CNN does is lie.

CNN has openly teamed up with a country we are currently at war with.

CNN is the enemy of the people.