Nolte: CNN’s Abby Phillip Refuses to Issue On-Air Correction of Mamdani Lie

Earlier this week, CNN’s Abby Phillip lied to the handful of dummies who watched her stupid show. She told them that Islamist-Communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of a weekend terrorist attack in New York City.
“Up next,” she said, “two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”
Later in the show, the far-left Ana Navarro repeated the same lie…
“What I find ironic is,” said the Ozempic-reject, “some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York who was raised Muslim — was he not — himself? So, they’re being anti- Muslim to — and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.”
Mamdani was not the target of what authorities say was an ISIS-inspired terror attack, and there is no confusion about this… other than the confusion CNN is deliberately looking to create.
The target of the terror attack was a group of peaceful protesters rallying against the Islamization of New York. Police say two men threw homemade bombs at the protesters. Luckily those bombs did not go off.
Incredibly, after 24 hours, Phillip still refuses to correct the record. Here’s what this ridiculous woman did say Wednesday night and then falsely claimed that what she had just said was a correction…
This morning I issued a correction first thing in the morning [No, she didn’t] on X for a mistake [it wasn’t a mistake] that I made in last night’s show, but I also wanted to do so on air as well. I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that. And while we do make mistakes, it is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen.
Note how she closes this pile of BS with another lie: “It is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen.”
But.
She didn’t correct the record.
There was no correction.
Where’s the correction, Abby?
Nowhere did she correct the record by revealing the truth. Nowhere does she correct the record by telling her viewers who was the true target of the terror attack, namely this group of peaceful protesters.
The failure to correct is no an accident.
Neither she nor CNN wants their viewers to know the truth.
I had to laugh at this headline over at the utterly useless National Review: “What on Earth Is Going on at CNN?”
What is going on?
What is going on?
How thick are you?
What’s going on is the same thing that’s been going on for more than a decade over at CNN, and it’s a little thing called LYING.
I’ve seen this elsewhere on the political right about this Mamdani issue… Thick nonsense like, CNN has an editorial problem or CNN can’t get its act together.
Lying isn’t an accident over at CNN. Rather, lying is the business model. Lying isn’t an editorial problem; lying is editorial policy.
How can anyone believe anything different after ten years of this…
- Zohran Mamdani Was Target of Terror Attack Hoax
- Trump ‘Quietly’ Withdraws National Guard Hoax
- Only 14% of Deportees are Criminals Hoax
- Candian Mass Shooter Was ‘Female’ Hoax
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
All CNN does is lie.
CNN has openly teamed up with a country we are currently at war with.
CNN is the enemy of the people.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.