Pentagon Identifies Last Two Names of Soldiers Killed in Iran Attacks

The Pentagon identified the last two names of soldiers killed following the strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

One of the soldiers identified was from California, and the other was from Iowa.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California. Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Pentagon said Marzan “was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is ‘believed to be the individual who perished at the scene.'”

The other four soldiers were identified on Tuesday. Their names:

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered their condolences to the families of the soldiers from their respective states.

“Our hearts are broken by the deaths of Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, two brave Iowa soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure freedom and peace,” Reynolds said.

“First Lady Casey DeSantis and I are saddened to learn that Army Captain Cody Khork, from Polk County, has been killed in the line of duty as part of Operation Epic Fury. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and his fellow soldiers,” said DeSantis.