Pentagon Identifies Last Two Names of Soldiers Killed in Iran Attacks

The Pentagon identified the last two names of soldiers killed following the strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
One of the soldiers identified was from California, and the other was from Iowa.
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.
- Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.
According to the Associated Press (AP), the Pentagon said Marzan “was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is ‘believed to be the individual who perished at the scene.'”
The other four soldiers were identified on Tuesday. Their names:
- Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida.
- Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.
- Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
- Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered their condolences to the families of the soldiers from their respective states.
“Our hearts are broken by the deaths of Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, two brave Iowa soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure freedom and peace,” Reynolds said.
“First Lady Casey DeSantis and I are saddened to learn that Army Captain Cody Khork, from Polk County, has been killed in the line of duty as part of Operation Epic Fury. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and his fellow soldiers,” said DeSantis.
As Breitbart News reported on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Americans in over a dozen countries in the Middle East to leave as soon as possible due to serious safety concerns amid the escalating conflict in Iran. The order came after Iran escalated missile attacks in the Middle East when the United States and Israel killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack over the weekend. As the New York Times reported, Iran directed its fire onto various U.S. bases throughout the Gulf region:
Iran has struck at least six U.S. military facilities around the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking the country on Saturday, according to a New York Times analysis of satellite imagery, verified videos and statements by U.S. military officials.
It’s unclear how many munitions Iran launched at the locations or how many attacks may have been thwarted, but the incidents raise questions about these sites’ abilities to defend against future strikes.
Facilities in Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, plus three sites in Kuwait, were hit on Saturday and Sunday. Several structures, including satellite communications equipment, were damaged or destroyed.
President Donald Trump said the death toll will likely rise as the conflict escalates over the next three to four weeks.
“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” the president said in a six-minute video. “[W]e’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”
