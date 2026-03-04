Watch Live: Kristi Noem Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, March 4.

Secretary Noem testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a contentious hearing, with Democrats attacking the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

DHS remains unfunded as Democrats refuse to fund the agency in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, despite heightened terrorism concerns following U.S. strikes on Iran.