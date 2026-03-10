A new survey of likely Republican primary voters in Alabama indicates Rep. Barry Moore holds the early advantage in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, though a large share of the electorate remains undecided even amid a significant advertising push backing his campaign.

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group from March 2–4, 2026, surveyed 692 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of ±3.7 percent. It found Moore, a congressman from Enterprise, leading the field with 22 percent support.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall placed second at 16 percent, while former U.S. Navy SEAL Jared Hudson received 12 percent. Several other candidates posted minimal support: Seth Burton, Morgan Murphy, and Rodney Walker each registered one percent, while Dale Deas Jr. recorded zero percent. Nearly half the respondents, 47 percent, said they were undecided.

Moore’s campaign and allied groups have invested heavily in advertising during the early stage of the Republican primary. According to key advertising toplines, approximately $4.7 million—about 91 percent of all GOP primary television advertising—has been spent in support of Moore.

Much of that spending has come from the super PAC Defend American Jobs, which alone accounts for roughly $4.5 million in pro-Moore advertising. Other campaigns have spent comparatively little on television advertising, including about $349,000 from the Rodney Walker campaign, $28,000 from the Marshall campaign, and $24,000 from Hudson’s campaign.

Moore’s campaign has highlighted endorsements from President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers as part of its outreach to primary voters. Earlier this year, Moore rolled out a statewide advertising campaign promoting Trump’s endorsement, with multiple ads emphasizing that Trump had given him his “complete and total endorsement.”

The ads describe Moore as an “America First patriot” and reference Trump’s praise of Moore as a “successful businessman,” a “tireless fighter for Alabama,” and a supporter of policies such as tax cuts, border security, strengthening the military, and defending Second Amendment rights.

Moore has also received endorsements from a number of Republican members of Congress and conservative organizations, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), and others.

Vice President J.D. Vance has also endorsed Moore,as have groups such as the Senate Conservatives Fund and the Club for Growth PAC. The Club for Growth has described Moore as a fiscal conservative who has consistently supported pro-growth economic policies during his time in Congress.

Polling earlier this year also suggested Moore could benefit from Trump’s endorsement among Republican primary voters. A January 28–29 survey conducted by Peak Insights of 400 likely GOP primary voters found Moore leading in a scenario where voters were informed of Trump’s endorsement, receiving 33 percent support compared with 18 percent for Marshall and 11 percent for Hudson, while more than 30 percent remained undecided.

Beyond the campaign trail, Moore has continued to weigh in on national policy while running for the Senate. In February, he criticized Senate Democrats for opposing the SAVE America Act, an election integrity measure passed by the House that would require voters to present documentation such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate to register to vote to prove they are American citizens.

Moore said Democrats oppose the bill because they “need outsiders, people who are not Americans” and that “they will do whatever it takes to maintain power,” adding that many Americans support voter identification requirements and saying that citizens “really legitimately want just American citizens electing American leaders.”