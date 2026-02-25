Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) is launching his first statewide campaign ads for U.S. Senate this week as part of a six-figure ad buy promoting President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the Republican primary, as Breitbart News is first to report additional congressional endorsements backing his candidacy.

All three ads emphasize that ‘“Trump gives Barry Moore his ‘complete and total endorsement.’”

The first ad states, “Conservative Republican Barry Moore is Trump’s choice for U.S. Senate. Trump calls Barry Moore ‘an America First patriot.’”

The second ad says, “Trump calls Moore a ‘successful businessman,’ an ‘America First patriot,’ and a ‘tireless fighter for Alabama.’ Trump says Moore will ‘cut taxes, secure the border, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military, and defend our Second Amendment.’ And Trump calls Moore a ‘good friend, a fighter, and a winner.’”

The third ad begins by declaring an “Endorsement Alert” and describes Moore as “pro life, pro gun, pro Trump.”

Breitbart News is first to report that Moore has been endorsed by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX-22), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA-9), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL-15), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA-10), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC-11), Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC-8), Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK-2), Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX-26), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA-3), Rep. Keith Self (R-TX-3), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH-8), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Moore has also secured endorsements from Vice President J.D. Vance, the Senate Conservatives Fund, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Rep. G.T. Thompson (R-PA).

On February 10, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Defend American Jobs, an affiliated Super PAC of Fairshake, is spending $5 million in the state to support Moore’s bid for the Senate. The five-week multimillion dollar buy features advertisements throughout Alabama on broadcast television, Fox News, and streaming platforms highlighting Trump’s endorsement of Moore.

Defend American Jobs said, “Barry Moore will protect American jobs and champion innovation,” and, “We are proud to stand with Barry Moore, a leader who will fight for economic growth and make America the crypto capital.”

Fairshake’s website reads, “Fairshake supports candidates committed to securing the United States as the home to innovators building the next generation of the internet,” and, “Providing blockchain innovators the ability to develop their networks under a clearer regulatory and legal framework is vital if the broader open blockchain economy is to grow to its full potential here in the United States.”

The Club for Growth PAC remarked in their endorsement: “Rep. Barry Moore is a battle-tested conservative champion who has fought tirelessly for Alabamians on Capitol Hill.” The organization added that Moore “is a staunch fiscal conservative, earning Club for Growth’s Defender of Economic Freedom Award every year he’s served in Congress, and an unwavering supporter of President Trump.”

Recent polling suggests Trump’s endorsement may be a significant factor in the race. A survey conducted January 28–29 by Peak Insights of 400 likely Republican primary voters found Moore leading in a testing scenario where respondents were informed that Trump had given him his ‘complete and total endorsement.’ In that scenario, Moore received 33 percent support, 15 points ahead of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall at 18 percent, while Jared Hudson received 11 percent and more than 30 percent remained undecided.

The poll, with a ±5 percent margin of error, found Moore leading in every media market and congressional district, with 36 percent support among self-identified conservative Republicans and 43 percent among voters identifying with the Trump-MAGA wing.