Exclusive — Vivek Ramaswamy Launching Massive $10M Ad Buy in Ohio Governor’s Race, Will Stay on TV Until November

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio gubernatorial campaign is launching a $10 million ad buy on Thursday that will remain on television all the way through the general election.

The permanence of this ad buy — which Ramaswamy’s campaign can and obviously will add to throughout the year — is essentially unprecedented. The general election is more than 230 days away at this point. Campaigns oftentimes go up on television at strategic points in time then come back down, but Ramaswamy’s campaign has set major fundraising records in Ohio, more than doubling previous records, meaning he can afford to blow away his opponents in television ad spending. Ramaswamy’s campaign told Breitbart News that this ad buy will represent a permanent fixture on broadcast and cable television as well as streaming and digital platforms from now all the way until election day in November.

“We are going up and we aren’t coming down until November,” Jonathan Ewing, campaign manager for Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio, said in a statement provided to Breitbart News.

The two new television ads that are going up this week introduce Ramaswamy to Ohio voters and flesh out his background and what he stands for. The first one, titled “Ohio’s Future,” features Vivek’s wife Apoorva Ramaswamy speaking direct to camera about her husband and their family including their newborn child.

“Bringing a new baby home puts everything into perspective,” she says in the ad. “I’m Apoorva Ramaswamy. Nothing means more to my husband, Vivek, than being a father. He knows Ohio families are working hard but are falling behind. Like every parent, he wants safe communities, great schools, and a state where hard work means you can afford your home, your groceries, and your future. Vivek is running for Governor to give every family a fair shot at a better life. So, Ohio’s future… stays right here.”

The second ad, titled “Backing the Blue,” features Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick talking about Ramaswamy’s support for law enforcement.

“Safe streets don’t just happen,” Levorchick says in the ad. “They happen when criminals know tough leaders are in charge. Ohio law enforcement supports Vivek Ramaswamy because, like President Trump, Vivek supports us. Vivek’s will empower police to arrest violent criminals quickly and decisively, putting trained resource officers in every school, and restoring law and order statewide so, our families feel secure in our homes and communities. Vivek Ramaswamy backs the blue. So, we’ve got his back for Governor… all the way.”

Ramaswamy going up aggressively on television here early and permanently is likely very welcome news for Republicans both in Ohio and nationally. Ramaswamy will likely face Democrat Amy Acton in November, and while he is favored in that race Republicans also have a very competitive U.S. Senate election in Ohio this year where Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) — who was appointed into the spot to replace Vice President JD Vance — faces off against former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). Some recent polling has shown Brown leading Husted, but if Ramaswamy is able to crush Acton by double digits or something like that in Ohio then he probably will have down-ticket coattails helping Husted and House candidates for the GOP as well.

Ramaswamy was endorsed by President Donald Trump the first day he got in the race last year, and has won the early official endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party statewide, helping clear out any possibility of a messy primary. That has set up Ramaswamy for a fundraising boon, and he has blown away record after record on this front.

Ramaswamy in the year 2025 — the year before the election — was able to amass a stunning $19.8 million in funds raised. That more than doubles the previous record set by outgoing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2017, the year before the 2018 election, when DeWine raised $8.4 million that year. Ramaswamy is currently on track to smash DeWine’s fundraising record of $24 million. Per his campaign, Ramaswamy has gotten 254,883 donations from more than 88,950 unique donors with an average contribution of $76. Donors giving $200 or less account for 97 percent of his donations.